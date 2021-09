TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A blood drive will be held Sept. 21 at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District’s West Park.

Click here to reserve a donation time, and fill out a donor questionnaire to bring with you. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park at 490 W. D St.

Information on becoming a blood, platelet and plasma donor can be found here.