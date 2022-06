BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next blood drive in Tehachapi will take place at Mountain Vineyard Church instead of Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, where they’re normally held, because summer youth programs are using the park.

The community is invited to donate blood on Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church at 502 E Pinon St.

Reservations can be made on Houchin Community Blood Bank’s website. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments get priority.