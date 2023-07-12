BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Houchin Community Blood Bank is working with the city of Tehachapi to bulk up Kern County’s blood banks at the end of the month.

The blood drive will be held at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church located at 502 E. Pinon Street on July 26. Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Platelet and plasma rich donations are encouraged to meet the needs of cancer patients and burn victims.

Visit the HCBB website to make a donation appointment. HCBB will have additional buses and staff at the drive for assistance.

“We continue to work together to get the word out on blood drives because there is such a need for blood products in Kern County, the donations made at Tehachapi stay in our area,” said Key Budge community engagement manager for the City of Tehachapi.