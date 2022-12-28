BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to hold a blood drive Jan. 12 at Tehachapi Vineyard Church.

“The need for blood donations is constant in Kern County and we are committed to help where we can, partnering with these organizations has been great, and we all thank everyone for donating,” event coordinator Key Budge said in a news release.

The church on East Pinon Street will be open so donors can stay inside while waiting to donate at one of two Houchin buses. Platelet and plasma donations will be collected in a classroom inside the church.

Make a reservation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.