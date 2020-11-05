Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Tehachapi blood drive scheduled for Nov. 16

Local News
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A blood drive is scheduled to be held in Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. Houchin Community Blood Bank will bring a bus to the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District’s West Park parking lot at 490 W. D St.

All blood donations made to Houchin remain in Kern County for residents in need following crashes, surgery, cancer and severe anemia.

Blood donors are eligible to donate every 60 days from the date of their last donation.

To reserve a time to donate, click here.

