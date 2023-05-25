BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi hosted a mobile blood drive Wednesday and brought in whole blood, blood platelets and plasma donations along with first-time donors.

City officials said the community brought in 67 whole blood donations, six additional units of blood platelets, seven units of plasma and eight first-time donors.

Key Budge, Community Engagement Manager in Tehachapi said in a news release:

Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, and the City of Tehachapi collaborate every two months to coordinate these life-saving blood drives for our community. The thought that each unit of blood could impact up to three lives is powerful, knowing that 67 units of whole blood, plasma and platelets could potentially help 215 people in Kern County is why we all work together on these projects. In addition, the platelets and plasma collected are used for cancer and burn patients. Key Budge

This donation brings Tehachapi’s year-to-date donation at the mobile blood drive to 171 units of blood, 19 units of platelets and 15 units of plasma.

The next Tehachapi Blood Drive is scheduled for July 26 at the Tehachapi Vineyard. To register, click here.