BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi announced it has been awarded $2 million in state funding to build a new park on Valley Boulevard.

A one-acre park is now in the works thanks to the Caltrans Clean California program. City officials said the park will be built city-owned vacant land at Velley Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue.

“We can take a dirt field and make it into something children and families can use thanks to this grant. I love when we can bring back our tax dollars from Sacramento and reinvest them into our community.”

“This is exciting for our community,” Mayor Phil Smith said in a statement.

When completed the park is set to include a 5-a-side soccer field, picnic tables, bike racks, a shaded playground and bike path.

Photo: City of Tehachapi

Current photo of land at Mountain View Avenue and Valley Boulevard / Photo: City of Tehachapi

The Clean California program awards $1 billion in grants for beautification and clean-up efforts across the state.