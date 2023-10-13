BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Apple Festival is set to return to Green Street in downtown Tehachapi Saturday and Sunday.

The apple festival is scheduled to kick off Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission, according to event organizers.

The event will feature local vendors, games, food, gifts and live music.

In the Kidzone, for $10 kids can enjoy inflatables all day long. Kids will also be able to enjoy balloon car races, carnival games, a cornhole contest, golf putting, face painting, a marionette show and more.

Shoppers will be able to purchase apple-themed snacks and local hand-crafted gifts.

For more information about the Tehachapi Apple Festival, click here.