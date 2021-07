TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Apple Festival is set to return later this year.

Organizers say this year’s festival — happening Oct. 16 and 17 on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi — is two days of “apple goodness” and features new apple-related foods and artisan gifts. Locally produced foods include apple pie, apple turnovers and even apple nachos.

The free event also includes a kids’ zone with inflatables, balloon car races, a petting zoo and more.