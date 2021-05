TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 is honoring our military heroes with a Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

The parade is set for 10 a.m. in downtown Tehachapi. The route will begin on F Street at Mulberry St., run east on F St. to Mojave St., turn south on Mojave St. and end at Central Park at E Street.

Following the parade at 11 a.m., there will be a flag-raising ceremony at Central Park.