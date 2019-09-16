Tehachapi Airport Manager elected to board of Association of California Airports

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi Municipal Airport Manager Ashley Whitmore has been elected to a two-year term to the Board of Directors for the Association of California Airports.

The association represents both publicly and privately owned airports in the state. Whitmore will represent District 3, which includes Kern, Inyo and Mono counties, according to a city news release.

“I’m excited to serve for the Association of California Airports Board of Directors and advocate for our local airports,” she said in the release.