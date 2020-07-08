Tehachapi adding umbrellas to downtown picnic tables to help eateries amid coronavirus

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi is adding 14 umbrellas to downtown picnic tables to help eateries with outdoor seating for patrons while indoor dining remains closed due to the coronavirus.

Corey Costelloe, the city’s economic development coordinator, said business owners have been experiencing a shortage of outdoor seating for curbside and takeout customers. He found multiple public spots downtown within walking distance of several restaurants, and he designed a guide for customers to find a place to sit down and eat.

The shaded tables are located at Centennial Plaza on Green Street, and at Railroad Park and Freedom Plaza, a city news release said. The Historic Train Depot also has outdoor picnic tables, but umbrellas couldn’t be installed due to the tables’ design.