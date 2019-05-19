Teens pushed to the limits with fitness test for Kern County Devil Pups

Local News

by: Lia Yoakum

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of teens challenged their minds and body Saturday morning with a fitness test that pushed them to the limits.

A physical fitness test was held for those seeking a spot as a Kern County Devil Pup.

The teenagers, aged 14-17, are anticipating a spot as a Devil Pup and to enter into a 10-day program to be held at the Marine Corps Base in Camp Pendleton.

The youth program strives to develop its participants personal discipline, physical fitness, teamwork and respect for others.

The test consisted of push ups, pull ups, sit ups and a one mile run.

The next step in the process will be an interview with a local Devil Pups liaison representative.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS