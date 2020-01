BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several teens were seriously hurt after a car they were in, went off Highway 178 Monday morning.

The car went to down an embankment and slammed into a tree where the highway meets Golden State Avenue.

Four teens were inside the car, three of them suffered injuries including broken bones and cuts on their heads.

CHP says they are looking into whether the car was hit by another vehicle before it went off the highway.