BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Social media is lighting up with reports of teenagers disturbing Valley Plaza shoppers and now the Target at the Valley Plaza is not allowing unaccompanied minors into the store after 4 p.m.

Some Bakersfield residents claim to witness them shoplifting bags of merchandise riding their bikes and harassing people at the mall.

A new policy aimed at increasing security in the Target Store located in south Bakersfield on Ming Avenue.

This could prohibit kids under 18 from entering the store after 4 p.m. if they are not with an adult.

Anela Keen has worked for two years at the Red Robin next door.

“I’ve seen fights here before and I’ve seen teenagers just like, in groups like intending to fight,” Keen said. “They come here just to fight sometimes, because there’s like a lot more space and everything.”

Target’s Corporate Office in Minneapolis sent 17 News a statement that says stores can have their own policies. The local store manager did not talk to 17 News.

With no signs in place, Marisa Canales, 16, says it’s unfair for minors like her.

“I think people should be, you know, told without being… Because if you’re walking in and all of a sudden an employee comes at you, and tells you you have to exit, and you didn’t know about this, you kind of feel scared.” Marisa Canales said.

Garry Ferguson says he understands why the Valley Plaza is a popular spot for kids.

“It’s a little extreme, I mean, they’ve had a couple fights here, the kids come through on their bikes a lot and I think that that’s probably the reason they are doing it,” said Garry Ferguson, a frequent visitor of the mall. “But I honestly think that if the teenagers had more to do in town, it might help.”