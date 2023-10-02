BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old teenage boy riding a pocket bike was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Delano Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the the crash happened on westbound Cecil Avenue, east of Driver Road. A 17-year-old boy driving a 2019 Ford vehicle westbound on Cecil Avenue approached the pocket bike from the rear. Officials preliminary investigation reveals the Ford hit the pocket bike, ejecting the rider, around 7:36 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 30.

The Ford continued to travel northwest and collided with a wooden telephone pole and came to a stop in a dirt field, CHP said.

The 16-year-old rider sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford sustained complaint of pain injuries and was transported to Delano Regional Medical Center. The 18-year-ol passenger in the Ford did not sustain injuries.

CHP officers said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-396-6600.