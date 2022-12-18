BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage cancer patient had his wish fulfilled to be a Twitch streamer and professional gamer, all thanks to the Dream Machine Foundation.

Noah Caceres was diagnosed with osteosarcoma last year. He was just a freshman at Ridgeview High School.

Noah dreamed of becoming a Twitch gaming streamer but had to put it on hold once he started chemotherapy in February 2021. Twitch is an online live streaming platform for people to stream popular content like video games and build communities.

Noah completed his chemo in February this year but his cancer returned in May. He had an above the knee amputation in May. That’s when his mother Yadira Caceres sprang into action.

“I wanted a cool experience for Noah for everything that he’s been going through and so I reached out to the Dream Machine Foundation so he could meet a celebrity and when I did that they ended up coming up with a completely different concept,” Yadira said.

“Once we heard his story immediately we had to activate. We wanted to do something special so we brought over our friends, XSET,” Charlie Rocket the founder of the Dream Machine Foundation said. “Noah has no idea they are in for a little surprise.”

Little being an understatement. The entire family was kept in the dark about the big reveal.

“It was all a surprise all the way around,” Noah’s father Aris Caceres said.

“They’re actually going to sign him as a pro gamer which is a really big deal. This is a dream come true moment,” Rocket said.

The Dream Machine Foundation is an organization that helps make people’s wishes come true.

The foundation gifted Noah $5,000, a new gaming chair, a massive upgrade to his gaming setup including a brand new monitor and a hardcore gaming laptop he can take with him to the hospital.

Noah says he loves streaming and can’t wait to get started again.

“I would do it like almost every day. It was really nice to talk to people everyday whether it’s just random people or my friends,” Noah said.

“I’m just so happy that Noah’s hooked up and can get to streaming again and can fulfill that dream of his again,” Yadira and Aris said.

For now, the family needs to get Noah fitted for a new prosthetic leg since he’s grown and can’t fit into his current one.

You can catch Noah’s streams on Twitch at WYAKarma.