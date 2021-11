BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17-year-old boy who died from injuries in a crash on Ming Avenue and Calle Salida on Nov. 16 was identified by Kern County Sheriff’s officials as Kai K Aki of Bakersfield.

Officials said Kai Aki was driving when he hit a brick wall.

He was transported to Kern County Medical where he died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to officials.

His death was ruled an accident.