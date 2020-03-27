Teen seriously injured in mini-motorbike crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenager riding a pocket-style mini motorcycle was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police said a 17-year-old boy on the mini-bike was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Monitor Street and Berkshire Road at around 3:15 p.m..

The teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered moderate to major injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs, alcohol or speed do not appear to factors in the crash and police are investigating the cause.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.