Teen seriously injured after crashing bicycle into vehicle in Bear Valley Springs

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — A teen bicyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a vehicle in Bear Valley Springs on Wednesday.

The Bear Valley Police Department said at around 7 p.m., officers were sent to the 26900 block of Bear Valley Road after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. bicycle accident in the area. When officers arrived, they found that the 17-year-old bicyclist had suffered major injuries.

The department said he was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and was subsequently transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

BVPD said officers determined that the bicyclist was heading southbound on Jacaranda Drive and failed to stop for a stop sign at Bear Valley Road. The bicyclist collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road.

The department said the teen was not wearing a safety helmet. The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.