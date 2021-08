BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free class for teenage drivers will be held Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol.

Safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices and tips on how to avoid crashes will be discussed during the two-hour “Start Smart” class. At least one parent or guardian must accompany the teen, the CHP said in a news release.

The class begins 6 p.m. at Bakersfield CHP 420 Club at 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway. Call 661-396-6600 to sign up.