Teen runaway at risk, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy ran away from home for the first time and is at risk due to his age, police said.

Zion Jones was last seen Tuesday evening in the 5200 block of Peppertree Lane, west of New Stine Road and south of Ming Avenue, police said. He’s described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches, 125 pounds, black short hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white shirt, white jeans and black shoes with green shoelaces.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.