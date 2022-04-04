BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen driver who hit and killed a 29-year-old McFarland man Saturday night originally left the scene but later returned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, CHP was dispatched to Sherwood Avenue west of Garzoli Avenue in McFarland for reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, according to CHP. When officers arrived they located a 29-year-old man dead in the roadway.

CHP says there was no vehicle at the scene when officers first arrived at the scene, but a 17-year-old boy later arrived at the scene of the crash driving a 2004 GMC Sierra.

Officers later learned that the teen was driving westbound on Sherwood Avenue when the 29-year-old walked into the roadway and was struck by the teen’s vehicle, according to CHP. The man died at the scene.

It is unknown whether drugs and or alcohol are factors in this incident at this time, according to CHP.

If you have information regarding this collision, call the California Highway Patrol at 661-396-6600.