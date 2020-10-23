Teen missing from northwest Bakersfield, believed to be a runaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Bailee Gilder. BPD said she is considered a runaway, and is not believed to be at risk.

Gilder was last seen on Monday at about 6:12 p.m. in the 4000 block of Viverone Lane, near Mohawk Street. She has braces and was last seen wearing gray leggings, a black zip-up hoodie and black-and-white checkered Vans.

Anyone with information on Bailee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.