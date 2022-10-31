BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one gunshot wound to his torso.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and is being treated for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.