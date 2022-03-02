BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in Lamont after crashing into a block wall and rod-iron fence Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9 p.m. officers was dispatched to Hall Road east of Myrtle Avenue in Lamont for a single-vehicle crash, according to CHP.

Officers later determined the teen was driving a 2014 Acura eastbound on Hall Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle veered right, hopping a curb and crashing into a block wall and rod-iron fence. The 17-year-old driver died at the scene, according to CHP.

Another 17-year-old boy was in the car and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to highway patrol. He suffered major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical. His condition is unknown at this time.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to CHP.

The driver’s identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.