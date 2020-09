WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A teen died after crashing an SUV on Highway 46 in Wasco on Tuesday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:05 p.m., 17-year-old Florencio Zamora was killed after he lost control of the SUV he was driving and it overturned on Highway 46 west of Main Drain Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wasco had another fatal crash this morning, this one on Highway 43. A semi-truck and a passenger vehicle collided on the highway just north of McCombs Avenue.