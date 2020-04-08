Teen injured in Delano shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A teen was injured in a shooting in Delano on Tuesday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 5:37 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Anita Avenue. When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old teen with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the driveway of a vacant residence.

The teen was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the department said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.