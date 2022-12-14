BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenager is listed in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

The collision happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Allen Road and Brimhall Road. Officers say the teen was crossing the road against a red light when they were hit by a vehicle traveling through a green light, the department said.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital after sustaining major injuries from the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, BPD said.

BPD ruled out the use of alcohol or drugs as factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.