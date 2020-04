BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who has previously run away from home but has never been gone this long.

Samuel Girado has been missing since April 13, police said. He’s described as 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.