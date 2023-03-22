BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Arvin Police Department administered Narcan to a 15-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the orchards on Varsity Road and minutes later he was fully conscious, according to Arvin PD.

Officers were dispatched to the orchards north of the 600 block of Varsity Road for a call regarding a male found unresponsive in the orchards, according to officials.

At the scene, officers found the 15-year-old boy not breathing and with an investigation, it was suspected the boy was overdosing on an opioid, according to Arvin officials. Officers retrieved Narcan from the patrol vehicle and it was given to the boy.

Within a minute the boy began breathing, officials said. The boy was fully conscious within three minutes.

The teenage boy received medical aid from the Kern County Fire Department and was taken to a local hospital by Hall Ambulance, according to Arvin police.