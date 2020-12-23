Teen driver killed in Rosamond crash

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage driver died in a crash Monday after hitting another vehicle in an intersection then slamming into a light pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The teen, whose name had not been released, died at the scene of the 7:14 a.m. crash. The other driver had minor injuries.

The crash happened as the teen drove a 2008 Honda sedan west on Rosamond Boulevard at what officers said was a high rate of speed. He collided head-on with a vehicle making a left turn from Rosamond Boulevard onto 25th Street West, according to the CHP.

The teen’s sedan continued out of control and struck a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection, officers said.

