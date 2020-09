NORTH EDWARDS, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in a vehicle that overturned died from blunt force injuries and his death was an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Nasir Gordon, of Richmond, was injured in a single-vehicle crash the afternoon of Sept. 6 on Highway 58 at Claymine Road, coroner’s officials said. he was taken to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 2 1/2 hours later.