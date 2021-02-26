Teen conference challenges social media users to ‘Share Your Spark’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 21st annual Leaders in Life youth conference is happening virtually next month and the student planning committee is asking the community to “Share Your Spark.”

The Leaders in Life conference is taking place on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The conference is planned for teens and has impacted thousands of young lives over the past 20 years.

As part of this year’s marketing campaign, the student planning committee is asking the community to answer the question: “What motivates you to get up every morning?” Upload a video of yourself saying what your spark is on social media and tag Leaders in Life with the hashtag #shareyourspark. Then, nominate friends and family to make their own spark videos.

For more information on the Leaders in Life conference or to make a donation, visit leadersinlife.org.