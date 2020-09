BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teen Challenge’s annual Walk For Recovery is going digital this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that means you have more chances to get involved than before.

Organizers with Kern’s chapter of Teen Challenge say instead of doing a specific day and time this year, they’re hosting the fundraiser all month.

The event is designed to raise money to help those in addiction recovery programs. Registration is free.

You can register to run or walk at this website.