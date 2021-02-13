Teen Challenge’s February Foodie Fair continues this weekend

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — If you don’t have lunch or dinner plans this weekend, you can get a burger and fries or other tasty treats while helping out those recovering from addiction at the same time.

Kern County Teen Challenge is continuing its February Foodie Fair this weekend from 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. People can order desserts, burgers, sandwiches and more and pick food up at their building located at 301 E. Roberts Ln.

The curbside fundraiser is being held every weekend through the end of the month.

“We had a great response last weekend. The community came out and showed love for Teen Challenge, and it was just great community support and this weekend it’s the same thing — we’re having a great start as well,” said Kailey Salinas, one of the event organizers.

Teen Challenge is a nonprofit residential recovery program for adults who are struggling with addiction.

Food can be ordered online here, by phone at 661-243-9524 or by email at kern@teenchallenge.org.