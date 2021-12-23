Teen Challenge’s Christmas at Roberts Lane Drive-Thru Experience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teen Challenge is hosting a Christmas drive-thru experience that features drive-through light displays, holiday treats for sale, Santa Claus and the Teen Challenge Christmas Carolers, with all proceeds going toward a good cause.

The event will have handmade tamales, homemade salsa, churro doughnuts, homemade dumplings, kettle corn, coffee, hot chocolate and soft drinks for sale.

Tickets need to be purchased beforehand. All proceeds will go to Teen Challenge, a faith-based recovery program for people 18 years and older struggling with life-controlling addictions.

Kern County Teen Challenge started in 1969 with one staff member visiting schools, sharing about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit this link.

Date: Nov. 26 through Jan. 2

Hours: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 301 E. Roberts Ln.