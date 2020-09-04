Teen Challenge selling traditional fair foods every Friday-Sunday through Sept. 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teen challenge is inviting the community to get their fair food fix at their center while supporting a good cause. The organization will be selling kettle corn, apple and peach dumplings and drinks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 20 at their center on East Roberts Lane.

Teen Challenge sells the sweet treats at the Kern County Fair every year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair is canceled and they are holding a curbside fundraiser instead. The fundraiser will help Teen Challenge continue its support services for people struggling with addiction. Teen Challenge has been serving Kern County since 1969.

List of treats sold at the Fair Food Frenzy Curbside Fundraiser:

Fresh-popped Kettle Corn

Small: $8

Large: $10

Homemade Dumplings (Apple/Peach)

$6

3-pack: $15

6-pack: $30

Drinks (20 oz. Bottles)

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Diet Sprite, Water

$3

The Fair Food Frenzy Curbside Frenzy will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until Sept. 20. Teen Challenge is located at 301 E. Roberts Lane.