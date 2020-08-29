Teen Challenge is selling its fair food despite the KC Fair’s cancellation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite the fair being canceled this year, you can still sink your teeth into a warm apple dumpling from Teen Challenge this year.

Every year, Teen Challenge sells apple and peach dumplings and kettle corn at the Kern County Fair, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fair — and its popular concessions — were canceled this year.

So that’s why Teen Challenge is inviting you to come to their center to get your fair food fix, while helping Teen Challenge continue its support services for young people struggling with addiction.

They held their first Fair Food Frenzy on Friday, but they will be out at their center on 301 E. Roberts Lane every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 20.