Teen Challenge has a set of new wheels, drive-thru fundraiser transitioning to food truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dream that’s been in the making for some time is about to become reality for one local organization. Kern County Teen Challenge is taking their Spring Eats service on the road. Their hard work and perseverance throughout the pandemic have allowed them to purchase a food truck.

The nonprofit organization kicked off their Spring Eats drive-thru fundraiser earlier this year, but according to assistant director Paulina Anfinson, turning this event into a mobile food truck has always been the goal.

Teaching their students transferrable skills is one of the key components for Teen Challenge. The organization provides a faith-based recovery program for people 18 years and older struggling with life-controlling addictions.

Kitchen services manager, Jordan Krishna has come full circle with Teen Challenge. She started as a student and is now a part of the staff. Krishna said watching the student’s evolution through the program is what makes it all worth it for her.

Though the Spring Eats drive-thru fundraiser has come to an end, don’t worry, crowd favorites like freshly popped kettle corn and dumplings will be making their way to the food truck menu.

All funds from the food truck benefit Teen Challenges drug and alcohol recovery program which is free to all participants. The organization says they hope to begin operations next month.

For more on Teen Challenge, you can visit their website at here.