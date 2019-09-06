Teen Challenge fundraiser is being held in Bakersfield today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Teen Challenge is holding a Bucket Drive fundraiser until 7 p.m. today at multiple locations in Bakersfield.

The money raised goes toward supporting men and women through community outreach, residential centers and more, the nonprofit said.

Following are some of the locations where volunteers are collecting donations: 24th and L streets; Hodel’s Country Dining at Olive and Knudsen drives; Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road; and District Boulevard and Gosford Road.

The Bucket Drive is being held in advance of the nonprofit’s 5K for Recovery scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Park at River Walk.

Registration for the 5K is $25 per person. Check-in at the park begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m.