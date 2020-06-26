Teen boy missing from Las Vegas last seen in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen boy missing out of Las Vegas wast last seen in Bakersfield, authorities said.

Joseph Perea-Coronado, 15, went missing April 10 and was spotted a couple weeks ago in the area of Panama Lane and Monitor Street, according to family and a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Perea-Coronado is described as 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, black eyes and ash blond hair, the release said. He may be carrying a black Nike backpack with personal belongings.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.