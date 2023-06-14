BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer has been hospitalized after a car chase led to a collision in South Bakersfield Wednesday.

According to a statement made by the Bakersfield Police Department, the accident happened after a report was made at approximately 1:06 a.m. in the 1200 block of Evadonna Road Wednesday morning involving a possible auto theft.

Officers found two occupied vehicles in the area of Houghton Road and South Union Avenue that were previously reported as stolen. The vehicles failed to yield to police, leading to a pursuit.

The BPD officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury after colliding into an orchard and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The driver of one of the stolen vehicles was identified as a 14-year-old male, and has been booked into the Kern County Jail with a count of assault with a deadly weapon, multiple counts of auto theft, felony evading, conspiracy and other related charges. BPD is searching for at least four other male and female juvenile suspects who fled the area.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.