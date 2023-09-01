BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old boy was rescued from the Kern River after being swept by the fast current and clinging to a tree for 15 minutes before rescue crews could reach him.

Officials responded to Bison and River roads at Hart Park for reports of a teen who had been swept 700 yards down the river and was grasping a tree. The teenager did not have a life jacket and was quickly getting fatigued just after 6 p.m.

A KCSO deputy who arrived first at the scene confirmed the boy was holding on to the tree on the north shore of the river and had been there for 15 minutes. Additional deputies, with the assistance of a K-9 unit, responded to the north side of the river and worked their way to the shore.

Deputies on the north side of the Kern River tossed a line to the teen to help secure him while officials drew up a plan to rescue him.

During that time, the teen let go of the tree and began floating down stream and attempted to swim to shore. Rescue personnel on the north side of the river were able to pull him to shore, officials said.

Still facing dangers from the swift current, deputies stabilized the teen by throwing a second safety line before rescue teams were able to finally pull the teenager onto the shore.

The teen was assessed by medical crews and did not sustain any injuries.