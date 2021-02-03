‘Tee Fore Three’ golf tournament registration now open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Law Enforcement Association is partnering with the Bakersfield 3 charity for its annual Tee Fore Free golf tournament fundraiser in April.

Proceeds will be donated to Kern Secret Witness, a non-profit that offers rewards for anonymous information leading to the arrest and conviction in a case.

The Bakersfield 3 charity was spearheaded by the mothers of James Kulstad, Micah Holsenbake and Baylee Despot. The three were either murdered or went missing within weeks of each other in the spring of 2018.

The golf tournament is happening at Seven Oaks Country Club on April 19. You can register for the event at this website or call 661-431-8851.