BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies are working to extinguish a vegetation fire in Frazier Park, officials said.

The blaze has burned approximately 20 acres so far, fire officials confirmed. The fire was reported around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday morning in an area west of Interstate 5 and north of Tecuya Mountain Road, officials said.

Kern County air and ground crews are assisting the U.S. Forest Service to put out the fire.

The smoke column is very visible from far distances, Kern fire officials said. No injuries have been reported.

