BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s annual Relay For Life returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds and you’re invited. Due to the pandemic, it’s been two years since the relay was held in person. The gates were open Friday, with teams getting ready to support and celebrate cancer survivors as well as their caregivers.

Event organizers expect thousands to attend, benefiting the American Cancer Society. The festivities kick off Sunday morning at 9:00 with opening ceremonies and the survivor’s lap. Through funds donated … time given or awareness raised the community teams up to make a difference.

“I lost family grandmother on both sides and sister to cancer. Both of my sisters were diagnosed with cancer, and I was diagnosed April 7,” said Tina Carmona, who has her own team in the relay. “It’s a club that you never want to be a part of. But once you do, it’s a family.”

More than 2,500 relay events around the country support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.

Each Relay has special events and activities for those in attendance, so they can connect with others and know there is a strong support system available to them.

17 News will be at the Relay for Life all weekend.