BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teaming Up Against Cancer, a fundraiser to help with treatment for local cancer patients, was held Saturday at Stramler Park in downtown Bakersfield.



The event, formerly known as Campout Against Cancer, gathers families, businesses, and service organizations together to share fun and companionship to benefit the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Teams of 10 competed in lots of games and low-skill activities, such as Big Foot, Giant Connect 4 and Obstacle Course Relay.

“We have over 20 teams, and they’ve all donated to be able to provide for local cancer patients. So that money is used to be able to pay for chemotherapy and radiation and insurance for Kern County patients who are going through treatment.”, Michelle Avila with the Kern County Cancer Foundation told 17 News



To learn more about the cause or to donate, click here.