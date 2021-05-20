Teaming Up Against Cancer BBQ fundraiser happening May 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with several organizations to raise money for the Kern Cancer Coalition on Wednesday.

The barbecue fundraiser is happening on May 26 at the Crystal Palace parking lot on Buck Owens Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It raises money for four local cancer organizations serving cancer survivors and their families. The Kern Cancer Coalition includes the Josh Farler Foundation, Kern County Cancer Foundation, Links for Life and Thumbs Up Cancer Down.

A $15 donation gets you a deep pit beef sandwich, chips, water and a cookie. Orders of 10 or more are asked to call 661-859-2530 or you can email cmarengo@cbccusa.com.