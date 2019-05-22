It’s just the way it is.

The agricultural community is one big family.

Through the good times and the bad, we’re there for each other.

No one faces anything alone.

We face it together.

Billy Barnes knows that.

“It humbles me deeply,” said Billy Barnes, a professor in the Agriculture Department at Bakersfield College and a well-known show pig breeder.

Before I tell you anymore, I’d like you to hear a story from his youngest daughter Madison.

“A few years ago I went to go help him out on the farm and he was wearing this shirt and it said ‘just enjoy the show.’ I said, ‘oh, I like that shirt, dad. That’s a really cool shirt.’ He said yeah and starts to take it off and I was like, ‘what are you doing?’ He said, ‘well, you like this shirt so I’m going to give it to you.’ I said, ‘dad, you’re wearing a shirt you don’t need to give it to that to me.’ He said, ‘no, I want you to have it.’ He just grabbed like a dirty shirt out of his truck and put it on. I’ll never forget that story and that day because that’s just the kind of guy that he is,” said Madison Barnes.

A story that shares why #TeamBarnes shirts can be found across the nation, but if you ask Barnes, he’ll tell you it has nothing to do with him.

“It’s just not because it’s me. I really feel deeply that it’s just the type of people who live in the Golden Empire and that’s involved in agriculture. I feel I’m very fortunate to be involved in a community like we’re involved in,” Barnes said.

In 2015 Barnes was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

Is started in his skin, moved to his lymphonodes, to his lungs, and then to his brain.

“The cancer has matastised and it’s just wreaking some havoc so we’re going to bear down and get ahold of it and get it under control but it’s a fight, it’s a fight,” said Julie Beechnoir, Frontier FFA Advisor.

In their corner for the fight against the stage 4 cancer are hundreds of people all wearing #TeamBarnes.

“God bless them and thank you. It’s definitley not gone by the wayside. I mean I think about it every day. It gives me strength, it gives me the strength,” Barnes said.

Two Future Farmers of America students at Frontier High School created the shirts.

Their teacher, Julie Beechnoir is Barnes girlfriend, for many years the couple has helped students succeed in and outside of the classroom including the livestock show ring.

“Ms. Beechnoir and Billy have contributed a lot to the growth of myself as a person so the decision was pretty easy to be able to help them,” said Kylee Mahaffey, a senior in the FFA program.

“They’ve made such an impact on our lives and we just want to make an impact on them,” said Hannah Wilcocks, a junior in the FFA program.

“We’re both so honored by what our students would do for us. To know that you come in the doors everyday and you teach and you educate and to watch your students give back to you in your time of need is really just more inspiring and honoring than anything else,” Beechnoir said.

“I can’t find the words. I mean the act of human kindness. I will tell you that those young ladies, they’ll be great citizens,” Barnes said.

A small gesture of grand importance for Barnes and his family.

“He’s a hero I see in my eyes. He’s always there for me and supports me,” Madison Barnes said.

“It moves me forward every day. I’ve got a lot of plans. My daughter is getting married October 2020 and I will not miss it, that I can guarantee,” Barnes said.

Barnes was accepted into an immunotherapy trial at UCLA.

He travels to UCLA daily for treatments.

Money raised from the shirts will help with travel costs.

If you’d like to buy a shirt, search Team Barnes on Instagram and click the link in the bio.